Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2438 Kula Kolea Dr A

2438 Kula Kolea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2438 Kula Kolea Drive, Honolulu, HI 96819
Kalihi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2438 Kula Kolea Drive - Property Id: 307341

2438 Kula Kolea Drive

A simple and cozy studio with own unit entry.

Utilities included: water, sewer, electricity, cable tv.

The studio has a wet bar kitchenette with small refrigerator, hot plate and microwave, as well as dresser/cabinet and tv.

Includes use of washer and dryer.

1 parking stall (tandem).

Sorry, no pet and no smoking allowed.

Thank you for viewing our listing and please call us for other units available for rent.

Integrity LLC
RB-23109
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307341
Property Id 307341

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A have any available units?
2438 Kula Kolea Dr A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A have?
Some of 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
2438 Kula Kolea Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A pet-friendly?
No, 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A offer parking?
Yes, 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A offers parking.
Does 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A have a pool?
No, 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A have accessible units?
No, 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 Kula Kolea Dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
