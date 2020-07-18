2438 Kula Kolea Dr A

Amenities
2438 Kula Kolea Drive - Property Id: 307341
2438 Kula Kolea Drive
A simple and cozy studio with own unit entry.
Utilities included: water, sewer, electricity, cable tv.
The studio has a wet bar kitchenette with small refrigerator, hot plate and microwave, as well as dresser/cabinet and tv.
Includes use of washer and dryer.
1 parking stall (tandem).
Sorry, no pet and no smoking allowed.
Thank you for viewing our listing and please call us for other units available for rent.
Integrity LLC
RB-23109
No Pets Allowed
