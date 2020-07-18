2438 Kula Kolea Dr A

Amenities

2438 Kula Kolea Drive



A simple and cozy studio with own unit entry.



Utilities included: water, sewer, electricity, cable tv.



The studio has a wet bar kitchenette with small refrigerator, hot plate and microwave, as well as dresser/cabinet and tv.



Includes use of washer and dryer.



1 parking stall (tandem).



Sorry, no pet and no smoking allowed.



Integrity LLC

RB-23109

