224 Kulamanu Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This spacious home is located in the exclusive Kahala community. The Executive Diamond Head Retreat has everything you need for your vacation on the beautiful island of Oahu. The main house has four bedrooms and four full baths and two half bathrooms, one bathroom outside by the pool, and one-bedroom, one-bathroom in a private unit above the garage, comfortably sleeping ten making it perfect for a family vacation or a secluded retreat. The home has accordion doors that open the space up to utilize the natural breeze. However, the bedrooms and media room are air-conditioned for your comfort. The second story balcony space provides serene views of the Pacific Ocean and ample space to relax and enjoy the view. Take a swim in the private pool, and then enjoy lounging under the covered lanai space.