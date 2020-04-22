All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

224 Kulamanu Place

224 Kulamanu Place · (808) 439-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 Kulamanu Place, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 5148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This spacious home is located in the exclusive Kahala community. The Executive Diamond Head Retreat has everything you need for your vacation on the beautiful island of Oahu. The main house has four bedrooms and four full baths and two half bathrooms, one bathroom outside by the pool, and one-bedroom, one-bathroom in a private unit above the garage, comfortably sleeping ten making it perfect for a family vacation or a secluded retreat. The home has accordion doors that open the space up to utilize the natural breeze. However, the bedrooms and media room are air-conditioned for your comfort. The second story balcony space provides serene views of the Pacific Ocean and ample space to relax and enjoy the view. Take a swim in the private pool, and then enjoy lounging under the covered lanai space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Kulamanu Place have any available units?
224 Kulamanu Place has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 Kulamanu Place have?
Some of 224 Kulamanu Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Kulamanu Place currently offering any rent specials?
224 Kulamanu Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Kulamanu Place pet-friendly?
No, 224 Kulamanu Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 224 Kulamanu Place offer parking?
Yes, 224 Kulamanu Place does offer parking.
Does 224 Kulamanu Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Kulamanu Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Kulamanu Place have a pool?
Yes, 224 Kulamanu Place has a pool.
Does 224 Kulamanu Place have accessible units?
No, 224 Kulamanu Place does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Kulamanu Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Kulamanu Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Kulamanu Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Kulamanu Place has units with air conditioning.
