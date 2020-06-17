Amenities

parking gym pool tennis court hot tub sauna

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 08/28/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE August 28, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu. Spacious and lovely carpeted one bedroom, one bathroom and one parking in upscale building with pools, tennis court, gym, sauna, Resident Manager, and 24/7 Security Guards.



RENT: $2,300/mo + 4.712% GET + 10.25% TAT (less than 6 mos rental) + electricity, Internet, basic cable TV. Tenant must provide HO4 Tenant Insurance.



INCLUDES: Water, Sewer, 1 covered secured parking stall.



Amenities includes: Pool, spa, gym, security guards, resident manager.



For additional Information, please contact:



Jane S. Lee RS.82174

REALTOR Associate

cell/text: 708.341.8673

e. jane@MOKULANIproperties.com

OR

Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787 R PB

cell/text: 808.282.2583

email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com



MOKULANI Properties, inc RB.19068

67.292 Goodale Avenue #106

MAILING: P.O. Box 1237, Waialua, HI 96791

o. 808.637.8899 f: 808.637.5888



www.MOKULANIproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4498226)