2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606

2101 Nuuanu Avenue · (808) 282-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96817
Liliha - Kapalama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 08/28/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE August 28, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu. Spacious and lovely carpeted one bedroom, one bathroom and one parking in upscale building with pools, tennis court, gym, sauna, Resident Manager, and 24/7 Security Guards.

RENT: $2,300/mo + 4.712% GET + 10.25% TAT (less than 6 mos rental) + electricity, Internet, basic cable TV. Tenant must provide HO4 Tenant Insurance.

INCLUDES: Water, Sewer, 1 covered secured parking stall.

Amenities includes: Pool, spa, gym, security guards, resident manager.

For additional Information, please contact:

Jane S. Lee RS.82174
REALTOR Associate
cell/text: 708.341.8673
e. jane@MOKULANIproperties.com
OR
Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787 R PB
cell/text: 808.282.2583
email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com

MOKULANI Properties, inc RB.19068
67.292 Goodale Avenue #106
MAILING: P.O. Box 1237, Waialua, HI 96791
o. 808.637.8899 f: 808.637.5888

www.MOKULANIproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4498226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 have any available units?
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 have?
Some of 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 does offer parking.
Does 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 has a pool.
Does 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 have accessible units?
No, 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 does not have units with air conditioning.
