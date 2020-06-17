Amenities
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 08/28/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE August 28, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu. Spacious and lovely carpeted one bedroom, one bathroom and one parking in upscale building with pools, tennis court, gym, sauna, Resident Manager, and 24/7 Security Guards.
RENT: $2,300/mo + 4.712% GET + 10.25% TAT (less than 6 mos rental) + electricity, Internet, basic cable TV. Tenant must provide HO4 Tenant Insurance.
INCLUDES: Water, Sewer, 1 covered secured parking stall.
Amenities includes: Pool, spa, gym, security guards, resident manager.
For additional Information, please contact:
Jane S. Lee RS.82174
REALTOR Associate
cell/text: 708.341.8673
e. jane@MOKULANIproperties.com
OR
Mary Anne Bruno RB.15787 R PB
cell/text: 808.282.2583
email: ma2822583@MOKULANIproperties.com
MOKULANI Properties, inc RB.19068
67.292 Goodale Avenue #106
MAILING: P.O. Box 1237, Waialua, HI 96791
o. 808.637.8899 f: 808.637.5888
www.MOKULANIproperties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4498226)