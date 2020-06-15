Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Breezy, clean, and spacious 3 bdrms 2nd flr duplex - Property Id: 86974
Available now.
2036 Aupuni Street
Honolulu, HI 96817
Schools: Kapalama Elementary School, King David Kalakaua Middle School, Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High School.
Rent $2,700 / Deposit $2,700
Clean and spacious 3 beds, 2 baths, 1 off street parking , on the 2nd floor duplex.
Rent includes: electricity, water/sewer, and basic cable.
Tenant pays for all other utilities: Gas, heater, additional cable, internet, telephone, etc.
This is a no smoking / vaping property.
Pet Policy - No pets allowed
To schedule a showing or for more info., please contact Charlie at (808) 728-6083
IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR
HONOLULU, HI 96814
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/86974p
(RLNE5126039)