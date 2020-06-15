All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:08 AM

2036 Aupuni Street

2036 Aupuni Street · (808) 593-9776
Location

2036 Aupuni Street, Honolulu, HI 96817
Liliha - Kapalama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Breezy, clean, and spacious 3 bdrms 2nd flr duplex - Property Id: 86974

Available now.

2036 Aupuni Street
Honolulu, HI 96817

Schools: Kapalama Elementary School, King David Kalakaua Middle School, Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High School.

Rent $2,700 / Deposit $2,700

Clean and spacious 3 beds, 2 baths, 1 off street parking , on the 2nd floor duplex.

Rent includes: electricity, water/sewer, and basic cable.
Tenant pays for all other utilities: Gas, heater, additional cable, internet, telephone, etc.

This is a no smoking / vaping property.

Pet Policy - No pets allowed

To schedule a showing or for more info., please contact Charlie at (808) 728-6083

IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR
HONOLULU, HI 96814

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/86974p
Property Id 86974

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Aupuni Street have any available units?
2036 Aupuni Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2036 Aupuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Aupuni Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Aupuni Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Aupuni Street is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Aupuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Aupuni Street does offer parking.
Does 2036 Aupuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Aupuni Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Aupuni Street have a pool?
No, 2036 Aupuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Aupuni Street have accessible units?
No, 2036 Aupuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Aupuni Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Aupuni Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Aupuni Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Aupuni Street does not have units with air conditioning.
