1941 Church Lane #410

Amenities
Fully Renovated, Spacious 1BR/1BA/1PKG in Moilili area (Honolulu) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368
DESCRIPTION: This is one of the largest move in ready one-bedroom units in the Moiliili area! Located in the secure Kaualana Manor 1, this unit was remodeled with water proof vinyl flooring throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, a new walk- in shower with new fixtures and fresh paint! Keep cool year-round with the trade winds blowing throughout the unit, the newly installed window A/C unit in the living room and lanai which provides an indoor-outdoor feel. Living in the conveniently located Moiliili area, you are walking distance to the University of Hawaii and Waikiki! Commuting will be a thing of the past! Water/Sewer included in the rent. Laundry available on each floor
KEY FEATURES:
* Property Type: Condominium
* Interior Area: 604 sf
* Bathrooms: 1
* Parking: 1
PROPERTY FEATURES:
* Air Conditioner
* Range/Oven
* Granite Counter Top
* Washer and Dryer on each floor
* Flooring: Tile/Vinyl
BUILDING FEATURES:
* Secured Entry
* Assigned Parking
* Resident Manager
LEASE TERMS:
* Non Smoking
* No Pets
* Minimum Lease: 1 Year
* Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
* Credit and Background Check Required
* Renter's Insurance Required
* Rental Application Fee: $51
