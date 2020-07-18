All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1941 Church Lane #410

1941 Church Lane · (808) 445-9223
Location

1941 Church Lane, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1941 Church Lane #410 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Amenities

Fully Renovated, Spacious 1BR/1BA/1PKG in Moilili area (Honolulu) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368

DESCRIPTION: This is one of the largest move in ready one-bedroom units in the Moiliili area! Located in the secure Kaualana Manor 1, this unit was remodeled with water proof vinyl flooring throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, a new walk- in shower with new fixtures and fresh paint! Keep cool year-round with the trade winds blowing throughout the unit, the newly installed window A/C unit in the living room and lanai which provides an indoor-outdoor feel. Living in the conveniently located Moiliili area, you are walking distance to the University of Hawaii and Waikiki! Commuting will be a thing of the past! Water/Sewer included in the rent. Laundry available on each floor

KEY FEATURES:
* Property Type: Condominium
* Interior Area: 604 sf
* Bathrooms: 1
* Parking: 1

PROPERTY FEATURES:
* Air Conditioner
* Range/Oven
* Granite Counter Top
* Washer and Dryer on each floor
* Flooring: Tile/Vinyl

BUILDING FEATURES:
* Secured Entry
* Assigned Parking
* Resident Manager

LEASE TERMS:
* Non Smoking
* No Pets
* Minimum Lease: 1 Year
* Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
* Credit and Background Check Required
* Renter's Insurance Required
* Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223

(RLNE5881755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

