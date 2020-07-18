1941 Church Lane #410

Amenities

Fully Renovated, Spacious 1BR/1BA/1PKG in Moilili area (Honolulu) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368



DESCRIPTION: This is one of the largest move in ready one-bedroom units in the Moiliili area! Located in the secure Kaualana Manor 1, this unit was remodeled with water proof vinyl flooring throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, a new walk- in shower with new fixtures and fresh paint! Keep cool year-round with the trade winds blowing throughout the unit, the newly installed window A/C unit in the living room and lanai which provides an indoor-outdoor feel. Living in the conveniently located Moiliili area, you are walking distance to the University of Hawaii and Waikiki! Commuting will be a thing of the past! Water/Sewer included in the rent. Laundry available on each floor



KEY FEATURES:

* Property Type: Condominium

* Interior Area: 604 sf

* Bathrooms: 1

* Parking: 1



PROPERTY FEATURES:

* Air Conditioner

* Range/Oven

* Granite Counter Top

* Washer and Dryer on each floor

* Flooring: Tile/Vinyl



BUILDING FEATURES:

* Secured Entry

* Assigned Parking

* Resident Manager



LEASE TERMS:

* Non Smoking

* No Pets

* Minimum Lease: 1 Year

* Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

* Credit and Background Check Required

* Renter's Insurance Required

* Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



