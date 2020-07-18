All apartments in Honolulu
1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702

1909 Ala Wai Boulevard · (808) 221-2123
Location

1909 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available Now Waikiki Secure Fully Furnished One Bedroom One Full Bath 1 Secure Covered Garage Assigned Parking Spacious Rooms Beautiful Views of the Mountains and Ala Wai Canal from the Open Lanai Soothing Cross Winds Throughout Great Location Easy Access to all Waikiki has to Offer Waikiki Sandy Beaches ,Shopping, Restaurants, The Zoo, Concerts, Movies on the Beach,, UH Manoa, KCC, HCC, Hospitals ECT... LIVE THE DREAM PARADISE AWAITS. Minimum 6 months lease.
Available Now Waikiki Secure Fully Furnished One Bedroom One Full Bath 1 Garage Assigned Parking Spacious Rooms Beautiful Views of the Mountains and Ala Wai Canal from the Relaxing Open Lanai Soothing Cross Winds Throughout Great Location Easy Access to all Waikiki has to Offer Waikiki Sandy Beaches ,Shopping, Restaurants, The Zoo, Concerts, Movies on the Beach Schools- HPU Manoa, Hawaii State University ECT... LIVE THE DREAM PARADISE AWAITS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 have any available units?
1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 have?
Some of 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 offers parking.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 has a pool.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 have accessible units?
Yes, 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 has accessible units.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702 does not have units with air conditioning.
