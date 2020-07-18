1909 Ala Wai Blvd. #702

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool elevator microwave

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Available Now Waikiki Secure Fully Furnished One Bedroom One Full Bath 1 Secure Covered Garage Assigned Parking Spacious Rooms Beautiful Views of the Mountains and Ala Wai Canal from the Open Lanai Soothing Cross Winds Throughout Great Location Easy Access to all Waikiki has to Offer Waikiki Sandy Beaches ,Shopping, Restaurants, The Zoo, Concerts, Movies on the Beach,, UH Manoa, KCC, HCC, Hospitals ECT... LIVE THE DREAM PARADISE AWAITS. Minimum 6 months lease.

Available Now Waikiki Secure Fully Furnished One Bedroom One Full Bath 1 Garage Assigned Parking Spacious Rooms Beautiful Views of the Mountains and Ala Wai Canal from the Relaxing Open Lanai Soothing Cross Winds Throughout Great Location Easy Access to all Waikiki has to Offer Waikiki Sandy Beaches ,Shopping, Restaurants, The Zoo, Concerts, Movies on the Beach Schools- HPU Manoa, Hawaii State University ECT... LIVE THE DREAM PARADISE AWAITS