1902 Komaia Drive

Manoa Hawaiian Estate Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Parking Duplex with a staggering view of the Valley - Unit:



We are looking for someone to rent our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 parking, 1496 square foot duplex. One parking space will be in the carport, the other will be a tandem space behind the carport space. The space in the carport is for compact cars only. This home has the feel of a historic Hawaiian estate with crown molding, sky lights and large picture windows. The views from this residence stretch from the Koolau Mountain range to the city skyline. Mature fruit trees, fragrant flower trees and other flora surround the home. The close knit community is respectful and friendly.



The owners will occupy the downstairs unit from time to time throughout the year.



Appliances include range/oven, refrigerator, and washer/dryer.



Utilities:



The tenants will be responsible for all utilities. The tenants will receive $50.00 a month to make up for any utilities the owners use while staying at the property.



Community:



Manoa is a green lush valley surrounded by the Koolau mountain range. The mountains that surround this home are not covered in homes so tenants are embraced by green forested mountains. Fresh air meanders down from the valley and creates an oasis just minutes away from the bright lights of Honolulu. Manoa provides stylish residential architecture, grand nostalgic homes, art galleries, farmers markets, stylish salons, artisanal eateries, theaters and phenomenal award winning schools its residence also enjoy easy access to the fast paced innovative neighborhoods of Kakaako, Waikiki, Ala Moana, Diamond Head, and Kahala. It is a unique community the people are drawn to.



The home located within two minutes from a neighborhood park with Olympic sized pool, two gymnasiums, basketball and tennis courts and a baseball field. A little further up the road are the renowned Manoa falls park and Lyon Arboretum. A little further down the road is the University of Hawaii, at Manoa where sporting events, art exhibits, theatrical performances and world authorities speak on a variety of topics.



The elementary schools in the area are some of the best in the state.



Within 5 minutes from:



Downtown Honolulu, Makiki, Ala Moana, Waikiki, Diamond Head, Manoa, Kaimuki, Kahala, Moiliili, Kakaako, Punahou, Iolani, University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University, Honolulu Community College, Kapiolani Community College, Chaminade.



Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



No pets or smoking allowed.



The minimum rental term is one year.



