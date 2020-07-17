All apartments in Honolulu
Location

1837 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
carport
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Pacific Heights Road have any available units?
1837 Pacific Heights Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1837 Pacific Heights Road have?
Some of 1837 Pacific Heights Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Pacific Heights Road currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Pacific Heights Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Pacific Heights Road pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Pacific Heights Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1837 Pacific Heights Road offer parking?
Yes, 1837 Pacific Heights Road offers parking.
Does 1837 Pacific Heights Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 Pacific Heights Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Pacific Heights Road have a pool?
No, 1837 Pacific Heights Road does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Pacific Heights Road have accessible units?
No, 1837 Pacific Heights Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Pacific Heights Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Pacific Heights Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 Pacific Heights Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1837 Pacific Heights Road has units with air conditioning.
