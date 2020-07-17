Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

1. This Pauoa home is a partly furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath consisting of approximately 1242 square feet of living space and comes with a two car carport.

2. Located at 1837 Pacific Heights Road, just off Pali Highway and the Pacific Heights/Pauoa exit.

3. Appliances for the home include side by side refrigerator, gas range, disposal, washer and dryer. Split A/C is provided in the living room and 3 bedrooms for your comfort.

4. Water, sewer, gas, TV cable, internet, some yard maintenance and electricity are at tenant's expense.

5. Find street parking and meet our rental agent in front of the house.

6. Once again, the address is 1837 Pacific Heights Road.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

Thank you for viewing this ad.



Contact us to schedule a showing.