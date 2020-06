Amenities

Beautiful quiet spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 secured covered parking in the luxurious Allure Waikiki. This highly sought after indoor ac hallway unit is going to go fast! Majority of the unit entrances are located on the exterior outdoor hallway near to the elements. Amenities to include BBQ area, cabanas, community room, fitness room, gardens, pool and spa.