All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1834 Metcalf St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1834 Metcalf St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1834 Metcalf St.

1834 Metcalf Street · (808) 591-1116 ext. 1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1834 Metcalf Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1834 Metcalf St. · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, with open parking for two - Spacious three-bedroom single-family home is now available for rent near the Punahou/McCully area. This home is situated on an open lot that can provide many uses and benefits. Host a Bar-B-Que party in your own yard or wash your car(s) in your own driveway. The large living room with a separate dining area is ideal for multiple occupants. Newer carpet throughout. A separate washer & dryer, yard service, and a storage shed are all included.

Showings by appointment only, applications are taken online.
Please visit our website www.mariehansenproperties to schedule a showing or contact Ruel at 808 591-1116.

Ruel Abenojar RA-72108
Property Manager
Marie Hansen Properties
808 591-1116

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5641311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Metcalf St. have any available units?
1834 Metcalf St. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1834 Metcalf St. currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Metcalf St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Metcalf St. pet-friendly?
No, 1834 Metcalf St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1834 Metcalf St. offer parking?
Yes, 1834 Metcalf St. does offer parking.
Does 1834 Metcalf St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1834 Metcalf St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Metcalf St. have a pool?
No, 1834 Metcalf St. does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Metcalf St. have accessible units?
No, 1834 Metcalf St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Metcalf St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 Metcalf St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Metcalf St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 Metcalf St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1834 Metcalf St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity