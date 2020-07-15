All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed

1819 Pacific Heights Road · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
LEGAL ADU
It is GROSS RENT includes all electric and water/sewer service.
A single Family Home with attached and Legal ADU. No Smoking. In the main house, upstairs contains 6 bedrooms, 4 baths with 2 master suites, a modern custom kitchen, and an extra-large living area. Downstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a master suite and generous sized wet bar. Attached ADU in the back has spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with the full kitchen layout. A small, grassy lawn is available for outdoor enjoyment. Quality cabinets, quartz countertop, porcelain tile, and vinyl floors in fresh, modern colors are used throughout the house. This home has a very functional, versatile layout and is located so conveniently close to downtown. You can rent the entire property or rent one unit. AS-IS Condition. It has approximately 7 car parking spaces with 2 in the garage and the remaining 5 in the driveway (see attached plan).

It is GROSS RENT includes all electric and water/sewer service. Cable and internet are not included but tenants are welcome to obtain their own.

It has two electric meters, one for 2-bedroom ADU, another one for the main house. So if the monthly electric bill for the main house is higher than $600 per month, then a 3-bed unit pays 35% of the difference and the 6-bed unit pays 65% of the difference.

It needs renter's insurance. Long term and preferred RENT FOR 2 YEARS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed have any available units?
1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed have?
Some of 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed offers parking.
Does 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed have a pool?
No, 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed have accessible units?
No, 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed does not have units with air conditioning.
