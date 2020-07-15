1819 Pacific Heights Road - 1, LEGAL ADU 2-bed

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

LEGAL ADU

It is GROSS RENT includes all electric and water/sewer service.

A single Family Home with attached and Legal ADU. No Smoking. In the main house, upstairs contains 6 bedrooms, 4 baths with 2 master suites, a modern custom kitchen, and an extra-large living area. Downstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a master suite and generous sized wet bar. Attached ADU in the back has spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with the full kitchen layout. A small, grassy lawn is available for outdoor enjoyment. Quality cabinets, quartz countertop, porcelain tile, and vinyl floors in fresh, modern colors are used throughout the house. This home has a very functional, versatile layout and is located so conveniently close to downtown. You can rent the entire property or rent one unit. AS-IS Condition. It has approximately 7 car parking spaces with 2 in the garage and the remaining 5 in the driveway (see attached plan).



Cable and internet are not included but tenants are welcome to obtain their own.



It has two electric meters, one for 2-bedroom ADU, another one for the main house. So if the monthly electric bill for the main house is higher than $600 per month, then a 3-bed unit pays 35% of the difference and the 6-bed unit pays 65% of the difference.



It needs renter's insurance. Long term and preferred RENT FOR 2 YEARS.