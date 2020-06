Amenities

Located in Ilikai Marina Condos this studio was renovated in 2018 & is fully furnished. Full kitchen features white wood cabinets and quartz countertops which includes a stainless steel full-size refrigerator w/ freezer, electric range with oven and microwave. Comfortable queen size bed is a firm (not too firm). The room features black-out drapes. This apartment has city & mountain views. Central AC. Parking on-site in the attached garage at $23 per day. There is a full laundry facility on the 8th floor.



Rent Includes: High-speed WiFi, HDTV package, electricity and water. Min 30-day lease. $1900 plus GE and TA taxes per month.



Other units available if this unit is occupied for your desired dates. Call/text Kimo at 808-255-2400 for more details. TA-188-238-4896-01