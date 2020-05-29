All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:35 PM

1717 Mott-Smith Drive

1717 Mott Smith Drive · (808) 591-1110
Location

1717 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2310 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with one assigned, covered, secured parking stall is now available for rent at Mott-Smith Laniloa. This unit sits up high on the 23rd floor and has wonderful views of the city skyline, ocean, mountains, and Punchbowl Crater. You will enjoy beautiful sunsets from your oversized lanai, which stretches from your living room to your bedroom and provides additional living space. Recently updated stainless steel appliances, new plumbing, and a brand new vanity in the bathroom make this unit more appealing than most one-bedroom units in the building. Mott-Smith Laniloa features central air conditioning and is conveniently located, close to all the amenities of the city but within minutes of H1 Hwy and the routes to the windward side and the North Shore. Pricing reflects the inaccessibility of the 4th floor rec deck, including the pool, hot tub, and BBQ areas, which are under renovation until approximately March 2021.

No Smoking. No Pets.

Showings by appointment only, applications taken online.
Please visit our website www.mariehansenproperties to schedule a showing or contact Ruel at 808 591-1116.

Ruel Abenojar RA-72108
Property Manager
Marie Hansen Properties
808 591-1116

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,075, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Mott-Smith Drive have any available units?
1717 Mott-Smith Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1717 Mott-Smith Drive have?
Some of 1717 Mott-Smith Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Mott-Smith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Mott-Smith Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Mott-Smith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Mott-Smith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1717 Mott-Smith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Mott-Smith Drive does offer parking.
Does 1717 Mott-Smith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Mott-Smith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Mott-Smith Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Mott-Smith Drive has a pool.
Does 1717 Mott-Smith Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Mott-Smith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Mott-Smith Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Mott-Smith Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Mott-Smith Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 Mott-Smith Drive has units with air conditioning.
