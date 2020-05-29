1717 Mott-Smith Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Large one bedroom, one bathroom with one assigned, covered, secured parking stall is now available for rent at Mott-Smith Laniloa. This unit sits up high on the 23rd floor and has wonderful views of the city skyline, ocean, mountains, and Punchbowl Crater. You will enjoy beautiful sunsets from your oversized lanai, which stretches from your living room to your bedroom and provides additional living space. Recently updated stainless steel appliances, new plumbing, and a brand new vanity in the bathroom make this unit more appealing than most one-bedroom units in the building. Mott-Smith Laniloa features central air conditioning and is conveniently located, close to all the amenities of the city but within minutes of H1 Hwy and the routes to the windward side and the North Shore. Pricing reflects the inaccessibility of the 4th floor rec deck, including the pool, hot tub, and BBQ areas, which are under renovation until approximately March 2021.



No Smoking. No Pets.



Showings by appointment only, applications taken online.

Please visit our website www.mariehansenproperties to schedule a showing or contact Ruel at 808 591-1116.



Ruel Abenojar RA-72108

Property Manager

Marie Hansen Properties

808 591-1116



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,075, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.