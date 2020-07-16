1717 Ala Wai Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool bbq/grill

Tenants just moved out. Location galore located in between Ala Moana Shopping Ctr and Waikiki. Secured building with 24 hrs security. Swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ Area, In house stack Washer and Dryer. Stainless steel appliances, quarts counter top. Exercise room is under renovation. Walking distance to Ala Moana S. C. and Beach Park/Magic Island, Convention Ctr., Bus Line just to name a few. Text Nelson L. Sales (R) RB-20788 at 808-781-5432 for showing appointment. No Pets and Section 8 allowed. Renters Insurance is MUST and due at signing.