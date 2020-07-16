All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1717 Ala Wai Boulevard

1717 Ala Wai Boulevard · (808) 488-0771
Location

1717 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Tenants just moved out. Location galore located in between Ala Moana Shopping Ctr and Waikiki. Secured building with 24 hrs security. Swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ Area, In house stack Washer and Dryer. Stainless steel appliances, quarts counter top. Exercise room is under renovation. Walking distance to Ala Moana S. C. and Beach Park/Magic Island, Convention Ctr., Bus Line just to name a few. Text Nelson L. Sales (R) RB-20788 at 808-781-5432 for showing appointment. No Pets and Section 8 allowed. Renters Insurance is MUST and due at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard have any available units?
1717 Ala Wai Boulevard has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard have?
Some of 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Ala Wai Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
