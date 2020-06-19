All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1655 Makaloa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1655 Makaloa Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:58 AM

1655 Makaloa Street

1655 Makaloa Street · (808) 674-8994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1655 Makaloa Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2405 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*** Call about our quick and easy approval process ***
Total remodel and upgrades just completed 3/2020 * First time on rental market * Very convenient location * Secured parking with assigned stall on ground level * Secure Building * City and distant Ocean Views * (3) hanging sliding doors makes this a 1-bedroom, or you can slide open for a doorway, or more for a studio/loft feel * End unit is directly across from Laundry Room, Trash Shoot, Fire Extinguisher, and Emergency Stairs * Small covered balcony lanai with great views * Granite counter tops * Dual sinks in the bathroom * (2) full size closets in bathroom hallway * Quiet location on 24th floor * This one looks Brand New !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Makaloa Street have any available units?
1655 Makaloa Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1655 Makaloa Street have?
Some of 1655 Makaloa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Makaloa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Makaloa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Makaloa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Makaloa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1655 Makaloa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Makaloa Street does offer parking.
Does 1655 Makaloa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Makaloa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Makaloa Street have a pool?
No, 1655 Makaloa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Makaloa Street have accessible units?
No, 1655 Makaloa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Makaloa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Makaloa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Makaloa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Makaloa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1655 Makaloa Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity