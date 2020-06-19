1655 Makaloa Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Total remodel and upgrades just completed 3/2020 * First time on rental market * Very convenient location * Secured parking with assigned stall on ground level * Secure Building * City and distant Ocean Views * (3) hanging sliding doors makes this a 1-bedroom, or you can slide open for a doorway, or more for a studio/loft feel * End unit is directly across from Laundry Room, Trash Shoot, Fire Extinguisher, and Emergency Stairs * Small covered balcony lanai with great views * Granite counter tops * Dual sinks in the bathroom * (2) full size closets in bathroom hallway * Quiet location on 24th floor * This one looks Brand New !!!