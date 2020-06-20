1650 Kanunu St. #513

Amenities
Holiday Manor studio, secured building, laminate wood flooring! - Very clean studio apartment with drapes, refrigerator, stove and newer laminate flooring!
Situated in a secured building with pool and coin operated clothes washer/dryer.
Rent includes: Electric, water, sewer and garbage.
Parking is available, $90.00 per month.
Small lanai of 22 square feet!
Excellent location, near Don Quiote, Ala Moana Shopping center and the bus-line.
Unit is available: 6/16/2020 for a one year lease.
No pets and non-smokers only.
There is no A/C and no furniture included with this rental.
For information or to arrange a showing, call: Pacific Realty Group LLC 808-957-0776 or 808-428-0266. You may visit our website: www.prghawaii.com
(RLNE2587255)