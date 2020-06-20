All apartments in Honolulu
1650 Kanunu St. #513
1650 Kanunu St. #513

1650 Kanunu Street · (808) 957-0776
Location

1650 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1650 Kanunu St. #513 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Holiday Manor studio, secured building, laminate wood flooring! - Very clean studio apartment with drapes, refrigerator, stove and newer laminate flooring!
Situated in a secured building with pool and coin operated clothes washer/dryer.
Rent includes: Electric, water, sewer and garbage.
Parking is available, $90.00 per month.
Small lanai of 22 square feet!
Excellent location, near Don Quiote, Ala Moana Shopping center and the bus-line.
Unit is available: 6/16/2020 for a one year lease.
No pets and non-smokers only.
There is no A/C and no furniture included with this rental.
For information or to arrange a showing, call: Pacific Realty Group LLC 808-957-0776 or 808-428-0266. You may visit our website: www.prghawaii.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2587255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Kanunu St. #513 have any available units?
1650 Kanunu St. #513 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1650 Kanunu St. #513 have?
Some of 1650 Kanunu St. #513's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Kanunu St. #513 currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Kanunu St. #513 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Kanunu St. #513 pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Kanunu St. #513 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1650 Kanunu St. #513 offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Kanunu St. #513 does offer parking.
Does 1650 Kanunu St. #513 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Kanunu St. #513 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Kanunu St. #513 have a pool?
Yes, 1650 Kanunu St. #513 has a pool.
Does 1650 Kanunu St. #513 have accessible units?
No, 1650 Kanunu St. #513 does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Kanunu St. #513 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Kanunu St. #513 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Kanunu St. #513 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 Kanunu St. #513 does not have units with air conditioning.
