1650 Kanunu St. #513

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Holiday Manor studio, secured building, laminate wood flooring! - Very clean studio apartment with drapes, refrigerator, stove and newer laminate flooring!

Situated in a secured building with pool and coin operated clothes washer/dryer.

Rent includes: Electric, water, sewer and garbage.

Parking is available, $90.00 per month.

Small lanai of 22 square feet!

Excellent location, near Don Quiote, Ala Moana Shopping center and the bus-line.

Unit is available: 6/16/2020 for a one year lease.

No pets and non-smokers only.

There is no A/C and no furniture included with this rental.

For information or to arrange a showing, call: Pacific Realty Group LLC 808-957-0776 or 808-428-0266. You may visit our website: www.prghawaii.com



(RLNE2587255)