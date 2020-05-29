1650 Ala Moana Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Waikiki living at its best! Enjoy this "TURN KEY" FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 covered parking stall and its breathtaking marina and ocean views. This spacious 966 sq. ft living space includes covered lanai that is accessible from the living room and bedroom. All major appliances/gas range, central air.



Amenities include pool, hot tub, entertainment area w/electric BBQ, Tennis Court. Minutes away from beaches, shopping, bus lines, and much more!!



4-5 MONTH LEASE UNTIL AUGUST 1ST) includes electric/gas/water/sewer/basic cable. NO Pets, NO Smoking.



Contact Sherie Hitchcock (S) #57968, MHP- (808) 561-6833. "SOCIAL DISTANCING/VIRTUAL TOUR VIEWING"



Apply on line at www.mariehansenproperties.com, application fee of $22 required 18 years and older.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,390, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,390, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

