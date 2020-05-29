All apartments in Honolulu
1650 Ala Moana Boulevard

1650 Ala Moana Blvd · (808) 591-1110
Location

1650 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 1105 · Avail. now

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Waikiki living at its best! Enjoy this "TURN KEY" FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 covered parking stall and its breathtaking marina and ocean views. This spacious 966 sq. ft living space includes covered lanai that is accessible from the living room and bedroom. All major appliances/gas range, central air.

Amenities include pool, hot tub, entertainment area w/electric BBQ, Tennis Court. Minutes away from beaches, shopping, bus lines, and much more!!

4-5 MONTH LEASE UNTIL AUGUST 1ST) includes electric/gas/water/sewer/basic cable. NO Pets, NO Smoking.

Contact Sherie Hitchcock (S) #57968, MHP- (808) 561-6833. "SOCIAL DISTANCING/VIRTUAL TOUR VIEWING"

Apply on line at www.mariehansenproperties.com, application fee of $22 required 18 years and older.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,390, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,390, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard have any available units?
1650 Ala Moana Boulevard has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard have?
Some of 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Ala Moana Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1650 Ala Moana Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
