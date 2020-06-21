1548 Liholiho Street #304

Amenities
Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line. A short distance to UH Manoa, Ala Moana Shopping center and H-1 West.
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 565
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom
Parking: 1 Parking
Lease Duration: 12 Month rental leases
Pet Policy: NO PETS ALLOWED
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in each floor (this unit is right outside of the door)
Property Type: Walk-up Building
Utilities: Water & Sewer Included - Tenant is responsible for electric, cable and internet
This apartment has floor tiles in the living room, carpet in the bedroom and a spacious lanai. The kitchen has a complete kitchen including counters with stove, range and refrigerator. This unit has several built in closets throughout the unit for storage of bedding, linens, towels, etc. The bedroom can accommodate a queen-size bed and bureau drawers with ample closet space for cloths, uniforms and shoes. There is a sliding glass lanai door that leads to medium size lanai area. Across the street is Makiki Inn, Pizza Hut, Sushi Man and Fantastic Sam's.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Refrigerator
Range / Oven
Cabinet storage
Lanai
MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord references
--Criminal Background Check
--1 year lease term
Showings from from Monday to Friday between 9am - 4pm. Please contact Ronalyn at 738-3107 or Dorothy at 738-3152 with Locations Property Management to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5713007)