1548 Liholiho Street #304

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line. A short distance to UH Manoa, Ala Moana Shopping center and H-1 West.



Sq Footage: 565

Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom

Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom

Parking: 1 Parking

Lease Duration: 12 Month rental leases

Pet Policy: NO PETS ALLOWED

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in each floor (this unit is right outside of the door)

Property Type: Walk-up Building

Utilities: Water & Sewer Included - Tenant is responsible for electric, cable and internet



This apartment has floor tiles in the living room, carpet in the bedroom and a spacious lanai. The kitchen has a complete kitchen including counters with stove, range and refrigerator. This unit has several built in closets throughout the unit for storage of bedding, linens, towels, etc. The bedroom can accommodate a queen-size bed and bureau drawers with ample closet space for cloths, uniforms and shoes. There is a sliding glass lanai door that leads to medium size lanai area. Across the street is Makiki Inn, Pizza Hut, Sushi Man and Fantastic Sam's.



Living room

Refrigerator

Range / Oven

Cabinet storage

Lanai



MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount

--Satisfactory Credit History

--Steady Employment

--Excellent landlord references

--Criminal Background Check

--1 year lease term



Showings from from Monday to Friday between 9am - 4pm. Please contact Ronalyn at 738-3107 or Dorothy at 738-3152 with Locations Property Management to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5713007)