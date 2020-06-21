All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1548 Liholiho Street #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1548 Liholiho Street #304
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1548 Liholiho Street #304

1548 Liholiho Street · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1548 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1548 Liholiho Street #304 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Must See 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment...Available Now!!! - Partially furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking unit in Makiki. It is close proximity to Punahou School, Makiki District Park and the bus line. A short distance to UH Manoa, Ala Moana Shopping center and H-1 West.

KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 565
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom
Parking: 1 Parking
Lease Duration: 12 Month rental leases
Pet Policy: NO PETS ALLOWED
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in each floor (this unit is right outside of the door)
Property Type: Walk-up Building
Utilities: Water & Sewer Included - Tenant is responsible for electric, cable and internet

This apartment has floor tiles in the living room, carpet in the bedroom and a spacious lanai. The kitchen has a complete kitchen including counters with stove, range and refrigerator. This unit has several built in closets throughout the unit for storage of bedding, linens, towels, etc. The bedroom can accommodate a queen-size bed and bureau drawers with ample closet space for cloths, uniforms and shoes. There is a sliding glass lanai door that leads to medium size lanai area. Across the street is Makiki Inn, Pizza Hut, Sushi Man and Fantastic Sam's.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Refrigerator
Range / Oven
Cabinet storage
Lanai

MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord references
--Criminal Background Check
--1 year lease term

Showings from from Monday to Friday between 9am - 4pm. Please contact Ronalyn at 738-3107 or Dorothy at 738-3152 with Locations Property Management to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5713007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Liholiho Street #304 have any available units?
1548 Liholiho Street #304 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1548 Liholiho Street #304 have?
Some of 1548 Liholiho Street #304's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 Liholiho Street #304 currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Liholiho Street #304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Liholiho Street #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1548 Liholiho Street #304 is pet friendly.
Does 1548 Liholiho Street #304 offer parking?
Yes, 1548 Liholiho Street #304 does offer parking.
Does 1548 Liholiho Street #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 Liholiho Street #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Liholiho Street #304 have a pool?
No, 1548 Liholiho Street #304 does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Liholiho Street #304 have accessible units?
No, 1548 Liholiho Street #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Liholiho Street #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 Liholiho Street #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Liholiho Street #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 Liholiho Street #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1548 Liholiho Street #304?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity