Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

Location

1519 Farrington Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Hidden gem at the edge of Manoa & Makiki! Located in an established & quiet neighborhood, this extremely well
kept 3 bed/2 bath home features a full bath in the outside laundry room, storage, high ceilings, gas stove & lots of
parking. Close to freeway on/off ramps & minutes to shopping & restaurants. Definitely a MUST SEE! NO Pets/NO
Smoking/NO Section 8. $25 application fee per adult, Copy of Current ID, Copy of 2 most recent paystubs/LES.
Renters Insurance Required. NO Calls. Email ONLY with the requested date/time of your showing: jen@irhawaii.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Farrington Street have any available units?
1519 Farrington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
Is 1519 Farrington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Farrington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Farrington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Farrington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1519 Farrington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Farrington Street does offer parking.
Does 1519 Farrington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Farrington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Farrington Street have a pool?
No, 1519 Farrington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Farrington Street have accessible units?
No, 1519 Farrington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Farrington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Farrington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Farrington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Farrington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
