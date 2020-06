Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Clean, one bedroom condo in Makiki - Covered parking - Clean and conveniently located in Makiki, Easy access to the freeway. One bedroom, one bath, one covered assigned parking stall. Comes with refrigerator, range, and AC in the living room. Quiet building, only 4 units per floor. Community laundry on site. Water and sewer included, tenant is responsible for electricity, internet, telephone and additional cable. Renters insurance required.



(RLNE5672026)