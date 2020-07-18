Amenities

Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/iVGlygJAIhY



DESCRIPTION:

Rarely available and utterly unique Single Family Home. Located just at the end of Koko Head Avenue in highly desirable Kaimuki. Straight out of a Story-Book Fantasy!!! Breathe in the ambiance and the rustic feel of your surroundings with a splash of modern day comforts. Take advantage of the eclectic designs and historical architecture - from the vaulted ceilings, canec walls, lighting fixtures and heavy "castle" door. Stylish kitchen with stove/range,refrigerator and wine refrigerator. Brand new washer and dishwasher installed. Enjoy your afternoons overlooking the East-side from your enclosed lanai with breezes running through. Everything Honolulu has to offer is only a short drive away. Minutes away from the freeway - close to the University of Hawaii and Waikiki. Choose from shopping at the Kahala Mall or Ala Moana Center. Dine at one of the many award winning restaurants that Kaimuki has to offer. Schedule an appointment today!!! Tenant is responsible for water,sewer, cable, internet and electricity.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Single Family home

Bedrooms:2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Parking: 1 covered parking; on-street parking available



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Air Conditioner in Master Bedroom

Stove Top Cooking Surface

Oven

Refrigerator

New Dishwasher

New Washer

Dryer

Wine Refrigerator

Flooring: Tile/Teak (entryway) and original Pine Hardwood



UTILITIES:

Tenant is responsible for water,sewer, cable, internet and electricity



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

Pets Negotiable

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223



(RLNE5899634)