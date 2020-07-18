Amenities
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/iVGlygJAIhY
DESCRIPTION:
Rarely available and utterly unique Single Family Home. Located just at the end of Koko Head Avenue in highly desirable Kaimuki. Straight out of a Story-Book Fantasy!!! Breathe in the ambiance and the rustic feel of your surroundings with a splash of modern day comforts. Take advantage of the eclectic designs and historical architecture - from the vaulted ceilings, canec walls, lighting fixtures and heavy "castle" door. Stylish kitchen with stove/range,refrigerator and wine refrigerator. Brand new washer and dishwasher installed. Enjoy your afternoons overlooking the East-side from your enclosed lanai with breezes running through. Everything Honolulu has to offer is only a short drive away. Minutes away from the freeway - close to the University of Hawaii and Waikiki. Choose from shopping at the Kahala Mall or Ala Moana Center. Dine at one of the many award winning restaurants that Kaimuki has to offer. Schedule an appointment today!!! Tenant is responsible for water,sewer, cable, internet and electricity.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Single Family home
Bedrooms:2
Bathrooms: 1.5
Parking: 1 covered parking; on-street parking available
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Air Conditioner in Master Bedroom
Stove Top Cooking Surface
Oven
Refrigerator
New Dishwasher
New Washer
Dryer
Wine Refrigerator
Flooring: Tile/Teak (entryway) and original Pine Hardwood
UTILITIES:
Tenant is responsible for water,sewer, cable, internet and electricity
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223
(RLNE5899634)