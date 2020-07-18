All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1420 Koko Head Ave.

1420 Koko Head Avenue · (808) 445-9223
Location

1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Kaimuki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 Koko Head Ave. · Avail. now

$3,650

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/iVGlygJAIhY

DESCRIPTION:
Rarely available and utterly unique Single Family Home. Located just at the end of Koko Head Avenue in highly desirable Kaimuki. Straight out of a Story-Book Fantasy!!! Breathe in the ambiance and the rustic feel of your surroundings with a splash of modern day comforts. Take advantage of the eclectic designs and historical architecture - from the vaulted ceilings, canec walls, lighting fixtures and heavy "castle" door. Stylish kitchen with stove/range,refrigerator and wine refrigerator. Brand new washer and dishwasher installed. Enjoy your afternoons overlooking the East-side from your enclosed lanai with breezes running through. Everything Honolulu has to offer is only a short drive away. Minutes away from the freeway - close to the University of Hawaii and Waikiki. Choose from shopping at the Kahala Mall or Ala Moana Center. Dine at one of the many award winning restaurants that Kaimuki has to offer. Schedule an appointment today!!! Tenant is responsible for water,sewer, cable, internet and electricity.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Single Family home
Bedrooms:2
Bathrooms: 1.5
Parking: 1 covered parking; on-street parking available

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Air Conditioner in Master Bedroom
Stove Top Cooking Surface
Oven
Refrigerator
New Dishwasher
New Washer
Dryer
Wine Refrigerator
Flooring: Tile/Teak (entryway) and original Pine Hardwood

UTILITIES:
Tenant is responsible for water,sewer, cable, internet and electricity

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
Pets Negotiable
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-9223

(RLNE5899634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Koko Head Ave. have any available units?
1420 Koko Head Ave. has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1420 Koko Head Ave. have?
Some of 1420 Koko Head Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Koko Head Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Koko Head Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Koko Head Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Koko Head Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Koko Head Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Koko Head Ave. offers parking.
Does 1420 Koko Head Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Koko Head Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Koko Head Ave. have a pool?
No, 1420 Koko Head Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Koko Head Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1420 Koko Head Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Koko Head Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Koko Head Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Koko Head Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 Koko Head Ave. has units with air conditioning.
