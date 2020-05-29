1415 PUNAHOU ST., #902 JASON APARTMENT

Amenities

Jason Apartments #902 - 2Bed/1Bath/1Prk



Jason Apt #902

1415 Punahou St.

Honolulu, HI 96822



Please copy and paste URL into address bar to view our VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qNHb9TKzmfc



Aloha!

Due to Honolulus new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the Stay-at-Home order has stopped.



Prior to viewing the property in person, youll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.



Please contact Miranda at 207-249-9121 to schedule a showing. If you can't get a hold of Miranda, please call Jennifer at 808-783-9104.



DESCRIPTION:



This cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit, has spacious updated Kitchen, new led lighting, new AC in living rm, washer dryer in the unit, and cute lanai. There is one covered parking space located in the parking garage on the ground floor of the building. The space is big enough for a medium-sized SUV or compact car. The unit is conveniently located close to restaurants, schools, and 10 minute drive to the beach or Ala Moana shopping center.



Amenity: Recreation Area



RENTAL TERMS:

Rent: $1,800.00

Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash

Available: Now

Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.

Security Deposit: $1,800.00



RENTAL POLICIES: No Pets, No Smoking, No Section 8.



-Presented by-

Benjamin Chapman

Lic# RS-64454

ILC & Swell Realty

1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915

Honolulu, HI 96814

For more information please call our office at (808) 951-4177



