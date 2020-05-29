All apartments in Honolulu
1415 PUNAHOU ST., #902 JASON APARTMENT

1415 Punahou Street · (808) 951-4177
Location

1415 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1415 PUNAHOU ST., #902 JASON APT. · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Jason Apartments #902 - 2Bed/1Bath/1Prk

Jason Apt #902
1415 Punahou St.
Honolulu, HI 96822

Please copy and paste URL into address bar to view our VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qNHb9TKzmfc

Aloha!
Due to Honolulus new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the Stay-at-Home order has stopped.

Prior to viewing the property in person, youll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.

Please contact Miranda at 207-249-9121 to schedule a showing. If you can't get a hold of Miranda, please call Jennifer at 808-783-9104.

DESCRIPTION:

This cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit, has spacious updated Kitchen, new led lighting, new AC in living rm, washer dryer in the unit, and cute lanai. There is one covered parking space located in the parking garage on the ground floor of the building. The space is big enough for a medium-sized SUV or compact car. The unit is conveniently located close to restaurants, schools, and 10 minute drive to the beach or Ala Moana shopping center.

Amenity: Recreation Area

RENTAL TERMS:
Rent: $1,800.00
Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash
Available: Now
Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.
Security Deposit: $1,800.00

RENTAL POLICIES: No Pets, No Smoking, No Section 8.

-Presented by-
Benjamin Chapman
Lic# RS-64454
ILC & Swell Realty
1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915
Honolulu, HI 96814
For more information please call our office at (808) 951-4177

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4975697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

