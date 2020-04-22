All apartments in Honolulu
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard

1288 Kapiolani Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
tennis court
14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT:
808-941-9411 ext 1155

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

1. Moana Pacific is a secure partly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium consisting of approximately 923 square feet of living space plus lanai and comes with 2 parking stalls in the secure garage.
2. Located in the Kapiolani/Ala Moana area at 1288 Kapiolani Boulevard Moana Pacific's West Tower. Located nearby Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Centers offer and array of shops, restaurants and entertainment for your enjoyment and convenience.
3. The unit has upgraded appliances, including Sub Zero and Bosch. Centrally air conditioned for your comfort. The unit comes with a storage unit in the garage. Amenities for the building include a swimming pool, spa, sun deck, Barbecue area, jogging trail, playground, fitness center, theater, game room, party room, tennis court, putting green driving range and guest parking. The building has 24 hour secured entry, elevators and air conditioned walkways.
4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are the tenant’s expenses.
5. Head towards the ocean on Pensacola Street, just before you reach Kapiolani Boulevard turn left into the front entry of the complex. Park in guest parking and meet the rental agent at the secured entry.
6. Once again, the address is 1288 Kapiolani Boulevard Moana Pacific's West Tower.

There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:
1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.
2. Lease term for 12 months.
3. No Pets are allowed.
4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.
5. Rented as shown.

Housing vouchers not accepted.

All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.
Thank you for viewing this ad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

