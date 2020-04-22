Amenities

putting green patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub media room tennis court

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!



CALL FOR APPOINTMENT:

808-941-9411 ext 1155



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



1. Moana Pacific is a secure partly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium consisting of approximately 923 square feet of living space plus lanai and comes with 2 parking stalls in the secure garage.

2. Located in the Kapiolani/Ala Moana area at 1288 Kapiolani Boulevard Moana Pacific's West Tower. Located nearby Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Centers offer and array of shops, restaurants and entertainment for your enjoyment and convenience.

3. The unit has upgraded appliances, including Sub Zero and Bosch. Centrally air conditioned for your comfort. The unit comes with a storage unit in the garage. Amenities for the building include a swimming pool, spa, sun deck, Barbecue area, jogging trail, playground, fitness center, theater, game room, party room, tennis court, putting green driving range and guest parking. The building has 24 hour secured entry, elevators and air conditioned walkways.

4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are the tenant’s expenses.

5. Head towards the ocean on Pensacola Street, just before you reach Kapiolani Boulevard turn left into the front entry of the complex. Park in guest parking and meet the rental agent at the secured entry.

6. Once again, the address is 1288 Kapiolani Boulevard Moana Pacific's West Tower.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

