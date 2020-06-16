1210 Wilder Avenue #303

Amenities

Wilder Hale in Makiki - Available June 1st currently vacant and easy to show. Call Belinda 808-741-5656. Super convenient location, 3rd floor in condo "walk up" with washer/dryer in unit, comes with one covered reserved parking stall, has 2 bedrooms, w/covered lanai off master bedroom, tiled bathroom with tub/shower, light wood like laminate flooring, tile in kitchen, close to district park, coffee shot, market, and more. This unit does not come furnished with furniture only appliances in kitchen (stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer). Monthly rent includes water/sewer/covered parking for one car. Tenant pays gas for hot water heater, electric, cable, internet, and phone line. No pets, no smoking, clean and ready now for move in. Call Belinda to see at 808-741-5656



