All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1210 Wilder Avenue #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1210 Wilder Avenue #303
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1210 Wilder Avenue #303

1210 Wilder Avenue · (808) 741-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1210 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Wilder Hale in Makiki - Available June 1st currently vacant and easy to show. Call Belinda 808-741-5656. Super convenient location, 3rd floor in condo "walk up" with washer/dryer in unit, comes with one covered reserved parking stall, has 2 bedrooms, w/covered lanai off master bedroom, tiled bathroom with tub/shower, light wood like laminate flooring, tile in kitchen, close to district park, coffee shot, market, and more. This unit does not come furnished with furniture only appliances in kitchen (stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer). Monthly rent includes water/sewer/covered parking for one car. Tenant pays gas for hot water heater, electric, cable, internet, and phone line. No pets, no smoking, clean and ready now for move in. Call Belinda to see at 808-741-5656

(RLNE3626851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 have any available units?
1210 Wilder Avenue #303 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 have?
Some of 1210 Wilder Avenue #303's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Wilder Avenue #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 does offer parking.
Does 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 have a pool?
No, 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 have accessible units?
No, 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Wilder Avenue #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1210 Wilder Avenue #303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity