Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:11 AM

1114 Punahou Street

1114 Punahou Street · (808) 728-1230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1114 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15A · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious, private, convenient and recently renovated. Only 2 units per floor in the building and can be utilized as a large 2 BR 2 BA with bonus room/office, or 3rd BR. Unit features 2 side by side parking, newer laminate flooring throughout the living areas, high floor with views of Diamond Head, ocean, mountain and city views. Offer rare floor to ceiling glass windows and short distances to Punahou School, UH Manoa, Bus Lines, Supermarkets, Ala Moana Center, Kapiolani and Straub Hospitals. Secured High rise building with a swimming pool, whirlpool, tennis court, and resident manager. Offered fully furnished with 1 queen, 1 double, and 1 couch bed, and fully equipped kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Punahou Street have any available units?
1114 Punahou Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 Punahou Street have?
Some of 1114 Punahou Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Punahou Street currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Punahou Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Punahou Street pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Punahou Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1114 Punahou Street offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Punahou Street does offer parking.
Does 1114 Punahou Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Punahou Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Punahou Street have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Punahou Street has a pool.
Does 1114 Punahou Street have accessible units?
No, 1114 Punahou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Punahou Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Punahou Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Punahou Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Punahou Street does not have units with air conditioning.
