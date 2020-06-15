1114 Punahou Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool tennis court furnished

Spacious, private, convenient and recently renovated. Only 2 units per floor in the building and can be utilized as a large 2 BR 2 BA with bonus room/office, or 3rd BR. Unit features 2 side by side parking, newer laminate flooring throughout the living areas, high floor with views of Diamond Head, ocean, mountain and city views. Offer rare floor to ceiling glass windows and short distances to Punahou School, UH Manoa, Bus Lines, Supermarkets, Ala Moana Center, Kapiolani and Straub Hospitals. Secured High rise building with a swimming pool, whirlpool, tennis court, and resident manager. Offered fully furnished with 1 queen, 1 double, and 1 couch bed, and fully equipped kitchen.