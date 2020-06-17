1018 Lunalilo St. #703

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with 2 Parking - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, 2-parking is located in Makiki near Ward Ave. It comes with a lanai facing ocean/city side. Full kitchen with dishwasher and storage units available.
It is newly painted and renovated.
Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
LAUNDRY - Washer and Dryer in the Unit
This is a NO SMOKING building and NO PET POLICY. ESA/Support Animal OK.
We show our rental properties:
Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To schedule a showing please contact:
Ronalyn Reyes (RA) Property Manager - (808) 738-3107
EMAIL: Ronalyn.reyes@locationshawaii.com
To schedule showings, Please contact:
Dorothy Vo, (RA) - Property Manager - (808) 738-3152
EMAIL: Dorothy.Vo@LocationsHawaii.com
(RLNE5487326)