All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1018 Lunalilo St. #703.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1018 Lunalilo St. #703
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1018 Lunalilo St. #703

1018 Lunalilo Street · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1018 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with 2 Parking - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, 2-parking is located in Makiki near Ward Ave. It comes with a lanai facing ocean/city side. Full kitchen with dishwasher and storage units available.

It is newly painted and renovated.
Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
LAUNDRY - Washer and Dryer in the Unit

This is a NO SMOKING building and NO PET POLICY. ESA/Support Animal OK.

We show our rental properties:
Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To schedule a showing please contact:
Ronalyn Reyes (RA) Property Manager - (808) 738-3107
EMAIL: Ronalyn.reyes@locationshawaii.com

To schedule showings, Please contact:
Dorothy Vo, (RA) - Property Manager - (808) 738-3152
EMAIL: Dorothy.Vo@LocationsHawaii.com

(RLNE5487326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 have any available units?
1018 Lunalilo St. #703 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 have?
Some of 1018 Lunalilo St. #703's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Lunalilo St. #703 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 does offer parking.
Does 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 have a pool?
No, 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 have accessible units?
No, 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Lunalilo St. #703 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1018 Lunalilo St. #703?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity