1018 Lunalilo St. #703

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom with 2 Parking - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, 2-parking is located in Makiki near Ward Ave. It comes with a lanai facing ocean/city side. Full kitchen with dishwasher and storage units available.



It is newly painted and renovated.

Rent includes water/sewer/trash.

LAUNDRY - Washer and Dryer in the Unit



This is a NO SMOKING building and NO PET POLICY. ESA/Support Animal OK.



We show our rental properties:

Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



To schedule showings, Please contact:

Dorothy Vo, (RA) - Property Manager - (808) 738-3152

EMAIL: Dorothy.Vo@LocationsHawaii.com



