Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:23 AM

1009 Kapiolani Boulevard

1009 Kapiolani Boulevard · (808) 973-0830
Location

1009 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2510 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
elevator
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
Rarely available large corner unit with wrap around mountain, city, and ocean views. 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, washer & dryer in unit. 2 parking stalls (tandem) on the same floor as the elevators. Secured well maintained building with pool, jacuzzi, gym, BBQ, theater, party room. Credit Check/Application Fee:$9 per adult/application non-refundable. Renters insurance required.
If you are interested please include Name, Email & phone number, Moving details (when does your current lease expire/when do you need to move)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard have any available units?
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard have?
Some of 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Kapiolani Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Kapiolani Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
