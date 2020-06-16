All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated November 19 2019 at 9:06 PM

1001 Queen St #2015

1001 Queen St · (808) 738-3100
Location

1001 Queen St, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
pet friendly
sauna
New partly furnished luxurious 2-bed 2-bath condo with 2 parking @ Ae'o in Kaka'ako - Year Built: 2018
Sq. Footage: 977 Sq. Ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 covered gated Parking stalls
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $4,150.00
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In unit
Storage: 80 sq. Ft. located next to parking stall

New partly furnished luxurious 2-Bedroom 2-Bath condo with 2 gated covered parking stalls at Ae'o in Kaka'ako. Ae'o is also home to the all new Whole Foods Market and is close to shopping, fine dining, movie theaters, close to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park, and minutes away from Waikiki Beach.

Come live in a state of the art building with Marina, Beach and ocean views from every room! Unit has light colored wood floors in living room, light colored Berber Carpet in bedrooms and Ceramic tiles in Bathrooms. The fully equipped kitchen comes with white cabinets, quartz counters & Stainless Steel Bosch appliances. Central Air, fire alarm and sprinklers as well as smoke detectors throughout.

Amenities at Ae'o include: Secured lobby, Indoor/outdoor fitness area, pools, covered cabanas, entertaining areas, 3 guest suites, roof deck terrace, sauna, steam room, spa treatment room, surfboard and bicycle storage, lounge pool, children's play area, private movie theater, private dining room with caterer's kitchen, and lounge room for events and parties. Management company on site as well with Security.

Utilities include water/sewer, trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity. cable, and Internet.

No smoking or pets allowed. Renter's insurance required.

To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3161
Gavin Baer, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE
RS-46925
Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Queen St #2015 have any available units?
1001 Queen St #2015 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1001 Queen St #2015 have?
Some of 1001 Queen St #2015's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Queen St #2015 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Queen St #2015 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Queen St #2015 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Queen St #2015 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Queen St #2015 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Queen St #2015 does offer parking.
Does 1001 Queen St #2015 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Queen St #2015 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Queen St #2015 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Queen St #2015 has a pool.
Does 1001 Queen St #2015 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Queen St #2015 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Queen St #2015 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Queen St #2015 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Queen St #2015 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Queen St #2015 has units with air conditioning.
