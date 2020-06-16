1001 Queen St #2015

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access lobby media room pet friendly sauna

New partly furnished luxurious 2-bed 2-bath condo with 2 parking @ Ae'o in Kaka'ako - Year Built: 2018

Sq. Footage: 977 Sq. Ft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 covered gated Parking stalls

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $4,150.00

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In unit

Storage: 80 sq. Ft. located next to parking stall



New partly furnished luxurious 2-Bedroom 2-Bath condo with 2 gated covered parking stalls at Ae'o in Kaka'ako. Ae'o is also home to the all new Whole Foods Market and is close to shopping, fine dining, movie theaters, close to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park, and minutes away from Waikiki Beach.



Come live in a state of the art building with Marina, Beach and ocean views from every room! Unit has light colored wood floors in living room, light colored Berber Carpet in bedrooms and Ceramic tiles in Bathrooms. The fully equipped kitchen comes with white cabinets, quartz counters & Stainless Steel Bosch appliances. Central Air, fire alarm and sprinklers as well as smoke detectors throughout.



Amenities at Ae'o include: Secured lobby, Indoor/outdoor fitness area, pools, covered cabanas, entertaining areas, 3 guest suites, roof deck terrace, sauna, steam room, spa treatment room, surfboard and bicycle storage, lounge pool, children's play area, private movie theater, private dining room with caterer's kitchen, and lounge room for events and parties. Management company on site as well with Security.



Utilities include water/sewer, trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity. cable, and Internet.



No smoking or pets allowed. Renter's insurance required.



To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3161

Gavin Baer, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE

RS-46925

Locations, LLC

Property Management Division

614 Kapahulu Avenue #102

Honolulu, HI 96815



