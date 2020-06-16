1001 Queen St #2015

Amenities
New partly furnished luxurious 2-bed 2-bath condo with 2 parking @ Ae'o in Kaka'ako - Year Built: 2018
Sq. Footage: 977 Sq. Ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 covered gated Parking stalls
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $4,150.00
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In unit
Storage: 80 sq. Ft. located next to parking stall
New partly furnished luxurious 2-Bedroom 2-Bath condo with 2 gated covered parking stalls at Ae'o in Kaka'ako. Ae'o is also home to the all new Whole Foods Market and is close to shopping, fine dining, movie theaters, close to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park, and minutes away from Waikiki Beach.
Come live in a state of the art building with Marina, Beach and ocean views from every room! Unit has light colored wood floors in living room, light colored Berber Carpet in bedrooms and Ceramic tiles in Bathrooms. The fully equipped kitchen comes with white cabinets, quartz counters & Stainless Steel Bosch appliances. Central Air, fire alarm and sprinklers as well as smoke detectors throughout.
Amenities at Ae'o include: Secured lobby, Indoor/outdoor fitness area, pools, covered cabanas, entertaining areas, 3 guest suites, roof deck terrace, sauna, steam room, spa treatment room, surfboard and bicycle storage, lounge pool, children's play area, private movie theater, private dining room with caterer's kitchen, and lounge room for events and parties. Management company on site as well with Security.
Utilities include water/sewer, trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity. cable, and Internet.
No smoking or pets allowed. Renter's insurance required.
To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3161
Gavin Baer, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE
RS-46925
Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
