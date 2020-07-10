535 Watercress Drive

Amenities
Wonderful home, brick front. Newly painted inside & out! Dark hardwoods throughout entire home!!! Tile baths. Wrought iron spindles. Wainscoting. Updated HVAC/Lighting. New Sink/ Faucet/ Garage door openers. Welcoming sunny, stainless kitchen w/ tile backsplash. Soaring fireside two story family room. Vaulted master w/ spa bath. Charming patio overlooks private, fenced backyard ideal for entertaining, playing or relaxing! Pool, tennis, playground, clubhouse, non-stop events! SE Cherokee. Sought-after schools!