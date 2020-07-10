All apartments in Woodstock
535 Watercress Drive
535 Watercress Drive

535 Watercress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

535 Watercress Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful home, brick front. Newly painted inside & out! Dark hardwoods throughout entire home!!! Tile baths. Wrought iron spindles. Wainscoting. Updated HVAC/Lighting. New Sink/ Faucet/ Garage door openers. Welcoming sunny, stainless kitchen w/ tile backsplash. Soaring fireside two story family room. Vaulted master w/ spa bath. Charming patio overlooks private, fenced backyard ideal for entertaining, playing or relaxing! Pool, tennis, playground, clubhouse, non-stop events! SE Cherokee. Sought-after schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Watercress Drive have any available units?
535 Watercress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Watercress Drive have?
Some of 535 Watercress Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Watercress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
535 Watercress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Watercress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 535 Watercress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 535 Watercress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 535 Watercress Drive offers parking.
Does 535 Watercress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Watercress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Watercress Drive have a pool?
Yes, 535 Watercress Drive has a pool.
Does 535 Watercress Drive have accessible units?
No, 535 Watercress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Watercress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Watercress Drive has units with dishwashers.

