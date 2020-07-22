20 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with move-in specials

There are 6 championship golf courses located in Woodstock, making this one of the most popular golfing areas in the world.

Woodstock is a small city of just under 24,000 residents but don't let that number fool you. This little city has everything you need to make yourself right at home. In addition to golfing, swimming is very popular and every neighborhood has a community pool to help beat the heat in addition to the incredible number of private swimming pools. See more