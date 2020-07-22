Apartment List
/
GA
/
woodstock
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Woodstock apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
26 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1399 sqft
Living Between Comfort and Adventure Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
8 Units Available
New Town
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
32 Units Available
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1316 sqft
Recent renovations have brought elegance to these spacious apartments, which have fireplaces and granite counters. Play disc golf or basketball at the nearby Wills Park Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
49 Units Available
Legends at Laurel Canyon
100 Legends Drive, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1965 sqft
OPENING SPRING 2020. Come home to Legends at Laurel Canyon, and we’ll take care of what matters to you. Our priority is your satisfaction, and the Legends award-winning management team will ensure it.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
14 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1482 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$986
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
$
10 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
21 Units Available
Dunwoody Panhandle
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1250 sqft
**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,056
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
20 Units Available
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1514 sqft
Luxury apartments with electronic door locks, high-speed Internet and spacious floor plans. Community has a rooftop clubroom, courtyard pool and yoga spin room. Great location close to boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,103
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
15 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,810
1774 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 23 at 06:13 PM
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
City Guide for Woodstock, GA

There are 6 championship golf courses located in Woodstock, making this one of the most popular golfing areas in the world.

Woodstock is a small city of just under 24,000 residents but don't let that number fool you. This little city has everything you need to make yourself right at home. In addition to golfing, swimming is very popular and every neighborhood has a community pool to help beat the heat in addition to the incredible number of private swimming pools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Woodstock, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Woodstock apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Woodstock apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodstock 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodstock 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWoodstock 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodstock Apartments under $1,000Woodstock Apartments under $1,100
Woodstock Apartments with BalconiesWoodstock Apartments with GaragesWoodstock Apartments with GymsWoodstock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodstock Apartments with Move-in Specials
Woodstock Apartments with ParkingWoodstock Apartments with PoolsWoodstock Apartments with Washer-DryersWoodstock Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodstock Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA
Suwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College