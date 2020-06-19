All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 419 Village View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
419 Village View
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

419 Village View

419 Village View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

419 Village View, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
- This 2 story home features a covered entry to foyer leading into greatroom , dining area in kitchen, breakfast bar . The stairs to the 2nd floor lead to 3 bedrooms with trey ceiling, walk in closet. Great Opportunity for new construction in desirable location. Minutes from historic downtown.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5742749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Village View have any available units?
419 Village View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Village View have?
Some of 419 Village View's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Village View currently offering any rent specials?
419 Village View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Village View pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Village View is pet friendly.
Does 419 Village View offer parking?
No, 419 Village View does not offer parking.
Does 419 Village View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Village View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Village View have a pool?
No, 419 Village View does not have a pool.
Does 419 Village View have accessible units?
No, 419 Village View does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Village View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Village View has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College