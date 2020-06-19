419 Village View

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly new construction walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

- This 2 story home features a covered entry to foyer leading into greatroom , dining area in kitchen, breakfast bar . The stairs to the 2nd floor lead to 3 bedrooms with trey ceiling, walk in closet. Great Opportunity for new construction in desirable location. Minutes from historic downtown.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.



Pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5742749)