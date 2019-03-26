Recently renovated ranch complete with stainless steel appliances, granite, rocking chair front porch, expansive back deck overlooking private wooded back yard, and a convenient location is the perfect place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Brooks Dr have any available units?
150 Brooks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 150 Brooks Dr have?
Some of 150 Brooks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Brooks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
150 Brooks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.