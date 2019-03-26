All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

150 Brooks Dr

150 Brooks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 Brooks Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
Recently renovated ranch complete with stainless steel appliances, granite, rocking chair front porch, expansive back deck overlooking private wooded back yard, and a convenient location is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Brooks Dr have any available units?
150 Brooks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 150 Brooks Dr have?
Some of 150 Brooks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Brooks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
150 Brooks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Brooks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 150 Brooks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 150 Brooks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 150 Brooks Dr offers parking.
Does 150 Brooks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Brooks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Brooks Dr have a pool?
No, 150 Brooks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 150 Brooks Dr have accessible units?
No, 150 Brooks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Brooks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Brooks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Brooks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Brooks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
