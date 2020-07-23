Apartment List
/
GA
/
tyrone
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:00 AM

33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA

2 bedroom apartments in Tyrone are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartme... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
275 Handley Court, Unit A
275 Handley Court, Tyrone, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
275 Handley Court, Unit A, Tyrone, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex - Welcome to Tyrone, GA! Nice duplex with 2 large bedrooms. The great storage built-ins in the living, kitchen, and master bedroom. Appliances included and large outdoor space for $900.
Results within 1 mile of Tyrone
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1267 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
Results within 5 miles of Tyrone
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
13 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1100 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
11 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1168 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
94 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1141 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1168 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Flat Creek Ct
210 Flat Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1496 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE located in the heart of Peachtree City! Very spacious home with lots of natural light. Huge family room with 20'ceilings and fireplace, Formal dining room and hardwood floors. New Carpet, Kitchen features granite counters.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
6335 Capitol Knoll
6335 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located near the airport, tons of shopping, and the interstate. All electric black appliances, living room dining room separate, loft area upstairs, landscaping maintained by HOA. Application fee $50 per adult.
Results within 10 miles of Tyrone
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1152 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1151 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
18 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1143 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
72 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
28 Units Available
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1307 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
48 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
27 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1081 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
5 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1169 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
11 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
4 Units Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1130 sqft
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Tyrone, GA

2 bedroom apartments in Tyrone are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Tyrone near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Tyrone that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Tyrone 3 Bedroom ApartmentsTyrone Apartments with BalconiesTyrone Apartments with GaragesTyrone Apartments with Gyms
Tyrone Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTyrone Apartments with ParkingTyrone Apartments with PoolsTyrone Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Tyrone Dog Friendly ApartmentsTyrone Furnished ApartmentsTyrone Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GA
Belvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College