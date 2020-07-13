Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tyrone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 08/08/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
107 Wynfield Drive
107 Wynfield Drive, Tyrone, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
5007 sqft
Exquisite brick home in a beautiful suburban swim and tennis community has it all - including hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, oversized family room, spacious master bedroom with separate sitting room, finished

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Village Green Circle
108 Village Grenn Circle, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
108 Village Green Circle Available 09/05/20 108 Village Green Circle: Large two-story home in Tyrone with fenced in backyard. - South Hampton Subdivision Flat Rock Middle & Sandy Creek High School (RLNE5902768)

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
Results within 1 mile of Tyrone
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
208 Briarleigh Dr
208 Briarleigh Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2704 sqft
Perfectly maintained and designed, the RANCH you have been looking for! Open floor plan features lovely transom/fan windows. Updated, bright and modern! Formal dining seats 12+.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
206 Albemarle Ln
206 Albermarle Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2005 sqft
Available on 08/01. Look no further! You will love this well maintained, newer paint, 3-sided brick, two story house located in the center of Peachtree City. Excellent schools: Kedron/JC Booth/McIntosh.
Results within 5 miles of Tyrone
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
7 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
100 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Taberon Rd
401 Taberon Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2411 sqft
Beautiful home offering a light filled open floor plan, nice hardwood floors, designer features & stylish decor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
601 Lexington Village
601 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1632 sqft
Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Floor with 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Rising Mist Dr
115 Rising Mist Drive, Fayetteville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2500 sqft
115 Rising Mist Dr Available 08/06/20 115 Rising Mist Drive: Spacious 5 br 3 bath home on beautifully landscaped lot. Master and guest room on main and 3 br upstairs. Conventionality located minutes from Piedmont Fayette and Pinewood Studios.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Wynnmeade Parkway
203 Wynnmeade Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1051 sqft
203 Wynnmeade Parkway Available 09/01/20 Procurement Only 203 Wynnmeade Parkway: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level lot located in the heart of PTC.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
645 North Fairfield Drive
645 Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
645 North Fairfield Drive Available 08/08/20 645 North Fairfield Drive:Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on quiet level lot. 2 bedrooms and master on second floor, 4th bedroom/optional bonus room in finished basement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
200 Wynnmeade Pkwy
200 Wynnmeade Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
Move in ready ranch home in great Peachtree City location. Walk to shopping and restaurants. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, fireplace. One car carport and extra off street parking. Open floor plan.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
330 Walnut Grv
330 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2088 sqft
Furnished rental in North Peachtree City close to Highway 74. Wieland ranch home features Great Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Opens to private backyard deck and fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Lexington Village
102 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1968 sqft
Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding. The Spacious Master Bedroom has Vaulted / Trey Ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
257 Ivy Trace Blvd
257 Ivy Trace Boulevard, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Set up a viewing today for this cozy 3 bed, 2 bath home in Newnan! It's got fresh paint and new flooring in the bedrooms just waiting on you to move in.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
103 Postwood Turn
103 Postwood Turn, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Honey...stop the car!! Cute brick ranch nestled in quite neighborhood with huge yard in Peachtree City! New custom paint and flooring are waiting on you! Show and lease today! McIntosh/Boothe district Resident Benefit Package $30.00/mo
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tyrone, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tyrone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

