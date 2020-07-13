/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
56 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
107 Wynfield Drive
107 Wynfield Drive, Tyrone, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
5007 sqft
Exquisite brick home in a beautiful suburban swim and tennis community has it all - including hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, oversized family room, spacious master bedroom with separate sitting room, finished
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Village Green Circle
108 Village Grenn Circle, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
108 Village Green Circle Available 09/05/20 108 Village Green Circle: Large two-story home in Tyrone with fenced in backyard. - South Hampton Subdivision Flat Rock Middle & Sandy Creek High School (RLNE5902768)
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
130 Crimson Ridge
130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2800 sqft
$500 off first month's rent promo!!! 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong.
Results within 1 mile of Tyrone
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
206 Albemarle Ln
206 Albermarle Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2005 sqft
Available on 08/01. Look no further! You will love this well maintained, newer paint, 3-sided brick, two story house located in the center of Peachtree City. Excellent schools: Kedron/JC Booth/McIntosh.
Results within 5 miles of Tyrone
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
100 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Wynnmeade Parkway
203 Wynnmeade Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1051 sqft
203 Wynnmeade Parkway Available 09/01/20 Procurement Only 203 Wynnmeade Parkway: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level lot located in the heart of PTC.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
645 North Fairfield Drive
645 Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
645 North Fairfield Drive Available 08/08/20 645 North Fairfield Drive:Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on quiet level lot. 2 bedrooms and master on second floor, 4th bedroom/optional bonus room in finished basement.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
107 Azalea Drive
107 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1683 sqft
Located in the center of Peachtree City! Easy access to cart paths, shopping and highway. 4 bedrooms,. 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living & dining areas, sun room. Fenced back yard. New paint coming!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Kripple Kreek Drive
220 Kripple Kreek Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1747 sqft
220 Kripple Kreek Drive Available 08/08/20 220 Kripple Kreek Drive: 2 story cape cod style home with 4bd/3baths with optional 5th bedroom or bonus room upstairs on sloping wooded lot. Screened in back porch and storage shed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Braelinn Court
116 Braelin Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2059 sqft
116 Braelinn Court Available 09/05/20 116 Braelinn Court: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home on level lot with storage shed. Tray ceilings in master bedroom. Located off South Peachtree Parkway. - No Cats Allowed (RLNE3974712)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3084 Broadleaf Trail Road
3084 Broadleaf Trail, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1588 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Results within 10 miles of Tyrone
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
2 Units Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
31 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
