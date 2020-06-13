Apartment List
79 Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 07/19/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
102 Beresford Rd
102 Beresford Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3107 sqft
After A Long Day, Relax & Dine Under The Verandah On The Back Deck That Overlooks Private Backyard.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
Results within 1 mile of Tyrone

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +
Results within 5 miles of Tyrone
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
317 Breeze Meadow
317 Breeze Meadow, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1575 sqft
Like new ranch home in quiet neighborhood. Home has new hardwood floors throughout, covered patio, and near airport and local shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
320 Valley View Dr
320 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready All Electric 3 beds & 2.5 baths 2 Stories Traditional Home just a few blocks from Downtown Fairburn! Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. All Appliances Included. Pantry. Laundry Room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
22 Meadow Chase Way
22 Meadow Chase Way, Coweta County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Lovely 5 bedroom rental on large fenced yard. Large family room, formal dining, nice kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator. 2 car garage. Convenient location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3597 Brookstone Way
3597 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1912 sqft
Awesome home that sits in a cul-de-sac! Step into your new home that features an extra large family room, huge kitchen, formal dining room and a small play area or office on the main level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
102 Sandisfield Drive
102 Sandisfield Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
4866 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This home looks fantastic! Located in the Estates of Beaconsfield Subdivision, Sharpsburg GA. This community offers the following amenities: Swimming pool with pavillion, tennis courts, basketball court and playground.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
202 1st Leaf
202 First Leaf, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1400 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
110 Terrace Tay
110 Terrace Tay, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2021 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This charming bright and sunny home offers many features that include a lovely living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
233 Cedar Drive
233 Cedar Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2050 sqft
Just Reduced!! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home close to Lake Peachtree, move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all- a formal LR and separate DR with a step down to a fabulous family room with brick fireplace and built ins.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
22 Fairway Lane - 1
22 Fairway Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated town home in the heart of PTC with amenities galore! Lake, pool, tennis with view of lake, golf cart community. Downstairs features hardwood floors, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Lawn Market
205 Lawn Market, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3498 sqft
205 Lawn Market: Spacious traditional style 4 bedroom 3 bath home with optional 5 bedroom/bonus room in cul-de-sac with wooded private back yard. Full partially finished basement and master on main. 4 Minute drive to Canongate 1 Golf Course.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
107 Azalea Drive
107 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1683 sqft
Located in the center of Peachtree City! Easy access to cart paths, shopping and highway. 4 bedrooms,. 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living & dining areas, sun room. Fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tyrone, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tyrone renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

