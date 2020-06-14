Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

77 Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA with garage

Tyrone apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 07/24/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
102 Beresford Rd
102 Beresford Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3107 sqft
After A Long Day, Relax & Dine Under The Verandah On The Back Deck That Overlooks Private Backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
110 Newfield Dr
110 Newfield Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3188 sqft
Expansive 5-bedroom home w/ formal living/dining room areas. Large kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, built-in appliances, walk-in pantry, solid surface countertops, & tile backsplash.
Results within 1 mile of Tyrone
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
124 Line Creek Way
124 Line Creek Way, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2091 sqft
LET THE SUN SHINE IN on this Bright OPEN VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH TONS OF WINDOWS ** This spacious gem of a home w/3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms is open and bright just waiting for you.
Results within 5 miles of Tyrone
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
233 Cedar Drive
233 Cedar Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2050 sqft
Just Reduced!! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home close to Lake Peachtree, move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all- a formal LR and separate DR with a step down to a fabulous family room with brick fireplace and built ins.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Preston Circle
203 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
203 Preston Circle: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room above 2 car garage. Wooded back lot. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity in master bath.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Harvest Trce
107 Harvest Trace, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Spacious Ranch in Convenient, Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 292074 Spacious ranch-style home in a favorable location. Both bathrooms upgraded and remodeled in 2018.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Ellen Court
8 Ellen Court, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
8 Ellen court - Property Id: 50535 Cozy 3 br,2 bath on 1.2 acres in desirable neighborhood. Eat in kitchen area, fireplace, new flooring,new fixtures,garage,etc. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Lawn Market
205 Lawn Market, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3498 sqft
205 Lawn Market: Spacious traditional style 4 bedroom 3 bath home with optional 5 bedroom/bonus room in cul-de-sac with wooded private back yard. Full partially finished basement and master on main. 4 Minute drive to Canongate 1 Golf Course.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
320 Valley View Dr
320 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready All Electric 3 beds & 2.5 baths 2 Stories Traditional Home just a few blocks from Downtown Fairburn! Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. All Appliances Included. Pantry. Laundry Room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
22 Meadow Chase Way
22 Meadow Chase Way, Coweta County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Lovely 5 bedroom rental on large fenced yard. Large family room, formal dining, nice kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator. 2 car garage. Convenient location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
318 Preston Chase Dr
318 Preston Chase Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Charming Preston Chase Subdivision.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2865 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
700 Gittings Ave
700 Gittings Ave, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2577 sqft
Available from 07/01/2020. Over 2,500 sqft. Well maintained, beautiful spacious open plan with vaulted ceiling and hardwood on main.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
121 Emerling Ln
121 Emerling Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,485
2068 sqft
THIS IS IT! Location, Location, Location! Immaculate home in north PTC with prime schools & easy access for commuting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tyrone, GA

Tyrone apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

