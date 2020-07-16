Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tyrone renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Wynfield Drive
107 Wynfield Drive, Tyrone, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
5007 sqft
Exquisite brick home in a beautiful suburban swim and tennis community has it all - including hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, oversized family room, spacious master bedroom with separate sitting room, finished
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +
Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
100 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
7 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
5 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1435 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Taberon Rd
401 Taberon Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2411 sqft
Beautiful home offering a light filled open floor plan, nice hardwood floors, designer features & stylish decor.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Lexington Village
601 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1632 sqft
Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Floor with 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
645 North Fairfield Drive
645 Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
645 North Fairfield Drive Available 08/08/20 645 North Fairfield Drive:Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on quiet level lot. 2 bedrooms and master on second floor, 4th bedroom/optional bonus room in finished basement.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Flat Creek Ct
210 Flat Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1496 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE located in the heart of Peachtree City! Very spacious home with lots of natural light. Huge family room with 20'ceilings and fireplace, Formal dining room and hardwood floors. New Carpet, Kitchen features granite counters.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
317 Breeze Meadow
317 Breeze Meadow, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1575 sqft
Like new ranch home in quiet neighborhood. Home has new hardwood floors throughout, covered patio, and near airport and local shopping.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Elm Street
208 Elm St, Palmetto, GA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
Available July 1st Duplex, Two bedroom 1 bath, features hardwood flooring, washer and dryer connection(s), and spacious living area. Unit features off street parking. SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below): https://www.leoprimeproperties.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
270 Teak Lane
270 Teak Lane, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2063 sqft
***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 2.5BA home features gleaming hardwood floors, a comfortable and warm eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar in the fully applianced kitchen, and a cozy living room with fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
695 Adams Rd
695 Adams Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2288 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom home is located on almost 3 areas and is an all-electric house with no water or gas bills (well on the property).

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2865 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
50 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,248
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
32 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
2 Units Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tyrone, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tyrone renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

