Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tyrone, GA

Finding an apartment in Tyrone that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
130 Crimson Ridge
130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2800 sqft
$500 off first month's rent promo!!! 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong.
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.

1 Unit Available
107 Azalea Drive
107 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1683 sqft
Located in the center of Peachtree City! Easy access to cart paths, shopping and highway. 4 bedrooms,. 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living & dining areas, sun room. Fenced back yard.

1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.

1 Unit Available
203 Preston Circle
203 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
203 Preston Circle: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room above 2 car garage. Wooded back lot. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity in master bath.

1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the

1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.

1 Unit Available
233 Turnbridge Cir
233 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
233 Turnbridge cir in peachtree city - Property Id: 295169 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. hardwood floor on main, stainless steel kitchen with OPEN floor plan! Fenced yard, HUGE mater room.

1 Unit Available
8 Ellen Court
8 Ellen Court, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
8 Ellen court - Property Id: 50535 Cozy 3 br,2 bath on 1.2 acres in desirable neighborhood. Eat in kitchen area, fireplace, new flooring,new fixtures,garage,etc. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)

1 Unit Available
3578 Brookstone Way
3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

1 Unit Available
102 Sandisfield Drive
102 Sandisfield Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
4866 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This home looks fantastic! Located in the Estates of Beaconsfield Subdivision, Sharpsburg GA. This community offers the following amenities: Swimming pool with pavillion, tennis courts, basketball court and playground.

1 Unit Available
6636 Dorian Drive
6636 Dorian Drive, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
40 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$842
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Stillwood
21 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$989
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tyrone, GA

Finding an apartment in Tyrone that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

