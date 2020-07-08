This is a very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located just off of Eagles Landing. The home has new carpet in the main areas. The kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances that will remain. Fenced in backyard. Small pets accepted. House is located at the front of the subdivision with the pool being directly across the street. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 718 OLD STONE COURT have any available units?
718 OLD STONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 718 OLD STONE COURT have?
Some of 718 OLD STONE COURT's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 OLD STONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
718 OLD STONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 OLD STONE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 OLD STONE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 718 OLD STONE COURT offer parking?
No, 718 OLD STONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 718 OLD STONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 OLD STONE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 OLD STONE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 718 OLD STONE COURT has a pool.
Does 718 OLD STONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 718 OLD STONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 718 OLD STONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 OLD STONE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 OLD STONE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 OLD STONE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)