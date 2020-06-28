All apartments in Stockbridge
332 Brannans Ct
332 Brannans Ct

332 Brannans Court · No Longer Available
Location

332 Brannans Court, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained ranch home in the Union Grove School District! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in the living room. Roomy breakfast room and breakfast bar. Trey ceiling in the master bedroom with door that opens onto a covered back porch. Garden tub and separate shower in the master bath. Fenced back yard. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Brannans Ct have any available units?
332 Brannans Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 332 Brannans Ct have?
Some of 332 Brannans Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Brannans Ct currently offering any rent specials?
332 Brannans Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Brannans Ct pet-friendly?
No, 332 Brannans Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 332 Brannans Ct offer parking?
Yes, 332 Brannans Ct offers parking.
Does 332 Brannans Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Brannans Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Brannans Ct have a pool?
No, 332 Brannans Ct does not have a pool.
Does 332 Brannans Ct have accessible units?
No, 332 Brannans Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Brannans Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Brannans Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Brannans Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Brannans Ct has units with air conditioning.
