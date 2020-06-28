332 Brannans Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained ranch home in the Union Grove School District! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in the living room. Roomy breakfast room and breakfast bar. Trey ceiling in the master bedroom with door that opens onto a covered back porch. Garden tub and separate shower in the master bath. Fenced back yard. Won't last long!