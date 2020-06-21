All apartments in Stockbridge
Stockbridge, GA
235 Summer Hill Cir
235 Summer Hill Cir

235 Summer Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

235 Summer Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3/2/2 ranch in quiet Summer Hill community with newly renovated hardwood floors throughout, newly redesigned kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Resident Benefit Package and Lawn care included. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Summer Hill Cir have any available units?
235 Summer Hill Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 235 Summer Hill Cir have?
Some of 235 Summer Hill Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Summer Hill Cir currently offering any rent specials?
235 Summer Hill Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Summer Hill Cir pet-friendly?
No, 235 Summer Hill Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 235 Summer Hill Cir offer parking?
Yes, 235 Summer Hill Cir does offer parking.
Does 235 Summer Hill Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Summer Hill Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Summer Hill Cir have a pool?
Yes, 235 Summer Hill Cir has a pool.
Does 235 Summer Hill Cir have accessible units?
No, 235 Summer Hill Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Summer Hill Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Summer Hill Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Summer Hill Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Summer Hill Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
