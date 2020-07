Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move in Now Home has 2 story entry. Formal sitting room, formal dining room. Kitchen with granite counter tops. View into family room. Breakfast area, pantry. laundry room. 2 car auto garage. Bedroom and a full bath on main floor. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms plus Master. Masters has private bath with a walk in closet. Upstairs also has another full hall bath. Home offers a lot of space.