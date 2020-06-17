854 Parkway Drive SE

Amenities

4 sided brick home filled w/natural light and & custom renovation. Hardwoods throughout main complement the white and granite kitchen you’ve been looking for. Stainless Steel appliances and center island overlook the spacious living room. French doors lead from the dining room to the patio and level backyard. Two bedrooms were combined to create the Master Suite complete with walk-in closet, tile shower and dual vanities. Generous sized second bedroom and renovated bath. Min 650 credit score, no evictions, no felony criminal history, NET income 3x rent. $40 application.