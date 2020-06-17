All apartments in Smyrna
854 Parkway Drive SE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

854 Parkway Drive SE

854 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

854 Parkway Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
4 sided brick home filled w/natural light and & custom renovation. Hardwoods throughout main complement the white and granite kitchen you’ve been looking for. Stainless Steel appliances and center island overlook the spacious living room. French doors lead from the dining room to the patio and level backyard. Two bedrooms were combined to create the Master Suite complete with walk-in closet, tile shower and dual vanities. Generous sized second bedroom and renovated bath. Min 650 credit score, no evictions, no felony criminal history, NET income 3x rent. $40 application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Parkway Drive SE have any available units?
854 Parkway Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 Parkway Drive SE have?
Some of 854 Parkway Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 Parkway Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
854 Parkway Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Parkway Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 854 Parkway Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 854 Parkway Drive SE offer parking?
No, 854 Parkway Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 854 Parkway Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Parkway Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Parkway Drive SE have a pool?
No, 854 Parkway Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 854 Parkway Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 854 Parkway Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Parkway Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 Parkway Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
