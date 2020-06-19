811 Spring Heights Lane SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Bright sunny end unit condo in gated pool community. Hot Smyrna location near The Battery/ Braves stadium. Walk to coffee, restaurants, festivals, parks, etc. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout (no carpet). Kitchen open to great room. Split bedroom plan with walk in closets in both bedrooms. Oversize 1 car garage with storage space on kitchen level. Covered porch access from family room and master bedroom. Laundry room with washer dryer. Stepless entry. Close to 75/ 285, Home Depot SSC, airport, Perimeter, downtown. Walk to Smyrna Market Village. No Smoking.