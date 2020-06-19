All apartments in Smyrna
811 Spring Heights Lane SE
811 Spring Heights Lane SE

Location

811 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Bright sunny end unit condo in gated pool community. Hot Smyrna location near The Battery/ Braves stadium. Walk to coffee, restaurants, festivals, parks, etc. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout (no carpet). Kitchen open to great room. Split bedroom plan with walk in closets in both bedrooms. Oversize 1 car garage with storage space on kitchen level. Covered porch access from family room and master bedroom. Laundry room with washer dryer. Stepless entry. Close to 75/ 285, Home Depot SSC, airport, Perimeter, downtown. Walk to Smyrna Market Village. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Spring Heights Lane SE have any available units?
811 Spring Heights Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Spring Heights Lane SE have?
Some of 811 Spring Heights Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Spring Heights Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
811 Spring Heights Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Spring Heights Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 811 Spring Heights Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 811 Spring Heights Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 811 Spring Heights Lane SE offers parking.
Does 811 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Spring Heights Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Spring Heights Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 811 Spring Heights Lane SE has a pool.
Does 811 Spring Heights Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 811 Spring Heights Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Spring Heights Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
