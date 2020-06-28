All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

754 San Fernando Drive SE

754 San Fernando Drive · No Longer Available
Location

754 San Fernando Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well insulated brick ranch will be available for rent on November 15. It has been updated and has beautiful hardwood floors. Large level fenced backyard. Large deck off breakfast room giving you a wonderful private outside room. The location is superb! Walk to Belmont Hills for dinner and a nice evening out. Walk to shopping and public transportation. Quick access to I75 and I285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 San Fernando Drive SE have any available units?
754 San Fernando Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 San Fernando Drive SE have?
Some of 754 San Fernando Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 San Fernando Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
754 San Fernando Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 San Fernando Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 754 San Fernando Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 754 San Fernando Drive SE offer parking?
No, 754 San Fernando Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 754 San Fernando Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 San Fernando Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 San Fernando Drive SE have a pool?
No, 754 San Fernando Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 754 San Fernando Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 754 San Fernando Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 754 San Fernando Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 San Fernando Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

