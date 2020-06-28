754 San Fernando Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Well insulated brick ranch will be available for rent on November 15. It has been updated and has beautiful hardwood floors. Large level fenced backyard. Large deck off breakfast room giving you a wonderful private outside room. The location is superb! Walk to Belmont Hills for dinner and a nice evening out. Walk to shopping and public transportation. Quick access to I75 and I285.