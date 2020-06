Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Well maintained and very clean ranch close to Smyrna Market Green, I-285,I-75 and Suntrust Park. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Park-like, very private, fenced rear yard. Lawn care provided. Galley kitchen with stainless appliances, washer/dryer provided. Pantry. Lots of windows, lots of light, shining hardwood floors. Carpeted master bedroom has 1/2 bath attached. New central heat/air, tankless hot water heater, original retro tile in bathrooms. Pets are

negiotiable.