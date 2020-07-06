All apartments in Smyrna
7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1

7002 Pat Mell Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

7002 Pat Mell Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Fair Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great roommate floor plan with open concept on the first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs have two closets and full bath. Great location close to shopping and the new Braves stadium. Please complete all application at www.360pmpro.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 have any available units?
7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 have?
Some of 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.

