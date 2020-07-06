Great roommate floor plan with open concept on the first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs have two closets and full bath. Great location close to shopping and the new Braves stadium. Please complete all application at www.360pmpro.com Great roommate floor plan with open concept on the first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs have two closets and full bath. Great location close to shopping and the new Braves stadium. Please complete all application at www.360pmpro.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 have any available units?
7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 have?
Some of 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 Pat Mell Place Southeast - 1 pet-friendly?