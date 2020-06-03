All apartments in Smyrna
611 Concord Lake Circle SE

611 Concord Lake Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

611 Concord Lake Circle Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bed/3.5 bath home sits in a picturesque tree lined community of executive style homes.The level of detailing & craftsmanship in this home cannot be found anywhere else. The coffered ceilings,butler's pantry,5" moulding, marble fireplace in living & dining,new exterior doors are a just few of the unique finishes.Amazing master bath w/double sided shower,corner tub w/his/hers closets/vanities.Close knit community w/great pride of ownership, lawn care incld in HOA. Close to Smyrna market village & great nearby shopping/dining,Cobb Park & Kidscape w/in a short drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Concord Lake Circle SE have any available units?
611 Concord Lake Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Concord Lake Circle SE have?
Some of 611 Concord Lake Circle SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Concord Lake Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
611 Concord Lake Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Concord Lake Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 611 Concord Lake Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 611 Concord Lake Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 611 Concord Lake Circle SE offers parking.
Does 611 Concord Lake Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Concord Lake Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Concord Lake Circle SE have a pool?
No, 611 Concord Lake Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 611 Concord Lake Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 611 Concord Lake Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Concord Lake Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Concord Lake Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
