Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Quiet gated townhome community. 2 bedroom 2 bath & 1 car garage. 1-2 step entrance. Hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have walk in closets. Laundry room includes washer/dryer. Back patio from the master bedroom or living room. Extra storage on patio and garage. Pool and grill area in complex. Minutes to best local coffee shop (Rev), Italian Mezza Luna, & Dairy Queen. Easy commute to I-75/275, & Braves Stadium.